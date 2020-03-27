Exposed small business loan information claim appears to be unfounded

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN will continue to address your questions and concerns during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A tipster reached out expressing concern over seeing someone else’s personal information, including a Social Security Number, while filling out his Small Business Administration loan information.

Darla Booker, a spokeswoman with the SBA in Texas, told KXAN that this is the first instance she’s heard of that happening.

“This whole situation is unprecedented, we are running into a lot of things that we’ve never run into before,” she said.

KXAN also reached out to the Austin Chamber of Commerce and they echoed similar sentiments.

“We just opened up the chat tool on our website, so I’ll keep an eye on that and let you know if we do end up hearing from any businesses,” said Danielle Chavez Treviño, a spokeswoman for the chamber.

According to Booker, the agency continues to widen its bandwidth to account for web traffic and to get loans processed as quickly as possible.

So how many people are applying for small business loans?

Booker didn’t have a number, but noted that there are about 30 million small businesses in the United States.

“You can imagine how quickly these numbers are changing daily,” she said.