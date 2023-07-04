AUSTIN (KXAN) — A state vehicle inspector was arrested in Austin, accused of falsifying safety and emissions tests since 2018 for profit — upwards of $300 a piece — while allowing hundreds of unsafe vehicles on the road, according to law enforcement.

The arrest comes weeks after a Hays County vehicle inspector was arrested, accused of illegally selling vehicle inspection reports, and after the Texas Department of Public Safety announced a crackdown on fraudulent vehicle inspections, dubbed “Operation Cinderblock.”

Rivera Welding on East Seventh Street in Austin

Maritza Rivera-Tirado, 29, was arrested after law enforcement detected “inspection data irregularities” and set up an undercover sting operation, according to court records. She worked at Rivera Welding on East Seventh Street in Austin. A sign in front advertises the business as an official vehicle inspection station.

Maritza Rivera-Tirado booking photo (Courtesy of APD)

KXAN tried for two days to get a comment from the business. On Monday, a man who answered the phone and identified himself as a manager named Victor said to call back in 30 minutes. Repeated phone calls were not answered. On Tuesday, a woman who answered the phone but declined to give her name said “no comment on that” when asked about the arrest before hanging up.

Rivera-Tirado is accused of performing “clean scans” on vehicles when she passed potentially dangerous vehicles that would otherwise fail inspection, according to an arrest warrant and investigators who said they recorded it on undercover surveillance video.

In several cases, Rivera-Tirado entered into a database that a vehicle’s brake system cleared inspection despite the fact that law enforcement said it “had never been performed,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Law enforcement was ordered to seize the analyzer system, inspection certificates and reports, and any receipts or ledgers related to the businesses’ inspections.

Rivera-Tirado was charged with tampering with a government record. She was previously arrested for “fraudulent emissions inspection,” according to the affidavit.

The Travis County Constable’s Office Pct. 3, which investigated this case and others, said it’s a growing problem statewide with customers often becoming aware of fraudulent inspections through online ads or word-of-mouth.

During this past legislative session, lawmakers voted to end vehicle safety inspections in 2025. Seventeen counties, including Travis, will still require annual emissions tests.