Evictions pushed back in Travis County until June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new order issued Thursday will push back the eviction process in Travis County until June 1st.

This means landlords in the county will not be allowed to issue any notices to vacate to their tenants until this time, amending the previous order that set the date of May 8th.

This is a confusing time for tenants and landlords alike, who may be under different orders from their county, state and even the federal government.

Last week we told you Travis County Justice of the Peace Nicholas Chu signed an order requiring landlords to prove their properties aren’t under federal eviction guidelines created by the CARES Act.

The orders passed by Congress last month include a 120-day moratorium on evictions and the elimination of late fees for properties where the federal government has a financial interest.

This comes after the Texas Supreme Court pushed back eviction hearings statewide until after May 18th.

