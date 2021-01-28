‘Every day is a new day’: Rosa Jimenez speaks to KXAN after release from prison on bond

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosa Jimenez said she couldn’t sleep last night. Around two or three o’clock in the morning, she had a thought.

“Maybe I need to go for a walk?” she said. “You know, I don’t know this place, but that’s what I wanted to do… I want to get to know this place and just live day by day. I feel like every day is a new day, and I want to enjoy it.”

She arrived in Austin yesterday, after a tumultuous day. She walked out of the Mountain View Unit — a prison in Gatesville, Texas — for the first time in 15 years after judge ordered her release on bond earlier this week.

Jimenez was found guilty of murder in the 2003 choking death of a child in her care. Since then, she’s maintained her innocence. The national advocacy group, the Innocence Project, even took up her case.

Several judges have said they believe she is entitled to a new trial over the years, but in a hearing on Tuesday, her defense brought forth new evidence. Three of the nation’s leading pediatric choking experts all testified the baby’s death was, in their opinion, an accident.

District Judge Karen Sage released her findings on Wednesday, stating her belief that Jimenez’s original trial was based on “false evidence.”

“When somebody actually says, ‘I believe you didn’t do this,’ that makes a difference,” Jimenez told KXAN’s Avery Travis.

