Employee at Village on the Park Onion Creek tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) – An employee of Village on the Park Onion Creek, an independent and assisted living facility in south Austin, tested positive for COVID-19, according to the location’s management company.

The Village on the Park Onion Creek, is the seventh Austin-area senior facility that has confirmed a COVID-19 case to KXAN among its staff or residents in the past two weeks.

The management company says the employee was removed from the facility before April 6.

“They told us that they had tested positive, so we made sure that he did not come back to the community. We have been monitoring all of our residents,” said David Keaton, President of Retirement Center Management, which owns and operates the community. “We do enhanced monitoring with temperatures and pulse oximeters. We do that every day with all of our residents in case there was any exposure, but, knock on wood, it appears that all the residents are doing well at this time.”

The Village on the Park is located on Farrah Lane, near the southwest corner of FM 1626 and Old San Antonio Road. Retirement Center Management operates 32 senior facilities, including 29 in Texas, two in Arkansas and one in Oklahoma. Keaton said the company’s other Austin location, The Village at the Triangle, located near the Triangle development, has not had a case of COVID-19 to his knowledge.

Keaton said the company has put “aggressive policies” in place to guard against spread of the virus.

“We have no visitors, we have no admissions going on, the dining rooms have been closed,” Keaton said. “All the staff, if anyone has any signs or symptoms, they are immediately tested.”

Keaton did not give an exact date of the positive test. He said he learned of the positive case on Monday and the employee was removed before then, possibly over the weekend.

COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, has swept across the globe and infected over 423,000 people nationwide. It is most dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. As of April 8, there have been over 500 cases confirmed in Travis County, with seven deaths. Texas has had more than 9,500 cases and 181 deaths.