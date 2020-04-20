Employee at south Austin nursing home dies of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at a south Austin nursing home has died of COVID-19, the nursing home confirmed Monday.

A statement from the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reads, in part, “we are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member and send our thoughts and prayers to friends and family.”

The nursing home’s statement went on to say they have counseling services to place for staff and patients that are in need.

Two patients at the nursing home were diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March. It is one of several Austin-area nursing homes that have confirmed to KXAN cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

KXAN has been able to confirm positive cases in a number of other nursing homes in Central Texas.