Employee at south Austin nursing home dies of COVID-19

Investigations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at a south Austin nursing home has died of COVID-19, the nursing home confirmed Monday.

A statement from the West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center reads, in part, “we are deeply saddened by the loss of our team member and send our thoughts and prayers to friends and family.”

The nursing home’s statement went on to say they have counseling services to place for staff and patients that are in need.

Full statement from West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterDownload

Two patients at the nursing home were diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March. It is one of several Austin-area nursing homes that have confirmed to KXAN cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

KXAN has been able to confirm positive cases in a number of other nursing homes in Central Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Investigations

More Investigations
reportit

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss