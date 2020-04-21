Driver’s license about to expire during COVID-19? Make an appointment to renew

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You’ll soon be able to make an appointment to get your driver’s license renewed. The Texas Department of Public Safety is about to launch an appointment system.



“This has been in the works for a while now, and we continue to work on getting this appointment solution ready to implement in our offices when they reopen,” a DPS spokesperson said.

The system will allow customers to book appointments up to six months in advance.

“We are hopeful that this will help reduce the number of people who spend hours waiting in line at DL offices, as it will give them the option to make their appointment online and come in to the DL office on a specific day at a specific time.”

The long lines worry one KXAN viewer who wrote in, “They are always crowded as it is. As with many others, for whatever reason, mine has to be done in-house. Something should be done so we could do it on-line.”

Customers who do not have an appointment can wait day-of for an as a “standby” at one of the offices. A team member can also help customers schedule an appointment for another day.

DPS says if you’re worried about your license expiring right now, don’t worry because you have extra time to renew. There are now extensions for Texas identification cards, driver’s licenses, commercial DLs and election identification certificates.

If your license expires on or after March 13, 2020, it falls under the period that covers the State of Disaster Declaration because of COVID-19.

DPS will issue a notice when the extension period has been lifted meaning you’ll have 60 days to get it renewed before facing any penalty.

The extension does not apply if your license has been suspended or revoked.

DPS encourages drivers to check first to see if they’re eligible to renew online. According to the agency, last year 3.2 million people didn’t have to go into one of the offices.

