Don’t drink bleach: Texas Poison Center Network getting 100s of calls about ingesting cleaning products

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Poison Center Network is answering more calls about cleaning products and disinfectants during this pandemic.

Data shows across the state, 278 calls were received about ingesting bleach among people 30-years and older between March 1 to June 5. More than three hundred calls were about children 5 years or younger ingesting the product. Calls in that time period related to bleach increased 61.22% year-over-year, as the network dealt with 936 calls in 2019 and 1,509 in 2020.

The networks says calls about ingesting disinfectants including Lysol and hand sanitizer were also in the hundreds.

“We’re getting calls where people are ingesting these things and it looks like majority of it is unintentional,” explained Melinda Crockom with the Commission on State Emergency Communications, which administers the poison control program. “Just don’t ingest bleach, disinfectants and hand sanitizers — these things are for cleaning.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending an education campaign after a survey released Friday showed people are ingesting bleach or soapy water and misting their bodies with disinfectants to prevent COVID-19.

Authors said emphasis needs to be put on safe practices and warning people about the importance of reading labels, avoiding mixing chemical products, wearing protective gear including eye protection for potential splash hazards, and storing and using chemicals and hand sanitizers out of the reach of children and pets.

The researchers surveyed 502 adults in May about their cleaning practices during COVID-19, and found that nearly 40% of people who responded said they’d engage in at least one high-risk behavior, including rinsing fresh fruit and vegetables with bleach.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed said they applied cleaning products directly on their skin, and 10 percent said they’d misted their bodies with a disinfectant spray. Four percent drank or gargled bleach, soapy water or other cleaning agents.

