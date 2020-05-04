Do unemployment claims filed by your employer cause confusion with your individual claims?

The closed Bayou Steel Group factory in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Louisiana steel mill unexpectedly laid off 376 employees and says the factory will shut down in November. News outlets report workers at Bayou Steel Group were shocked on Monday when the factory announced the layoffs and shutdown. The factory is St. John the Baptist Parish’s largest employer. A company letter to parish officials says unforeseen circumstances and lack of financing forced the layoffs and closure. But Gov. John Bel Edwards says the Trump administration’s trade war with China made the factory vulnerable to increased steel tariffs. Parish President Natalie Robottom says the parish will work with the Louisiana Workforce Commission to help the workers find new jobs. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What happens if your employer filed for unemployment on your behalf?

A tipster, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to KXAN about her employer mass filing for unemployment.

She was finally able to reach the Texas Workforce Commission about her claim Monday, but only after being under investigation for multiple claims.

That’s because she filed an individual unemployment claim — and her employer filed one for her, too.

The agency was able to merge the claims today, but still no timetable on payment.

TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said the agency’s Mass Claims program streamlines unemployment claims.

Typically, an employer has five days before the planned layoff to start a Mass Claims request, but that’s waived during COVID-19. But, a duplicate claim, especially if an employee isn’t made aware by their employer, slows things down and delays payment.

Overall, more than 2.1 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $3.4 billion have been paid out in unemployment benefits.

“Compared to the 2019 numbers, that’s three years of unemployment insurance claims in two months time,” Gamez said during Monday’s media briefing.

People given a deadline to call the TWC by also won’t be penalized for missing the deadline. They’ll still receive benefits if eligible.

And for those with exhausted benefits, Gamez said they’ll start notifying these people this week if they’re eligible for the up to 13-week extension in unemployment benefits.