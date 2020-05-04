Do unemployment claims filed by your employer cause confusion with your individual claims?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What happens if your employer filed for unemployment on your behalf?
A tipster, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to KXAN about her employer mass filing for unemployment.
She was finally able to reach the Texas Workforce Commission about her claim Monday, but only after being under investigation for multiple claims.
That’s because she filed an individual unemployment claim — and her employer filed one for her, too.
The agency was able to merge the claims today, but still no timetable on payment.
TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said the agency’s Mass Claims program streamlines unemployment claims.
Typically, an employer has five days before the planned layoff to start a Mass Claims request, but that’s waived during COVID-19. But, a duplicate claim, especially if an employee isn’t made aware by their employer, slows things down and delays payment.
Overall, more than 2.1 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $3.4 billion have been paid out in unemployment benefits.
“Compared to the 2019 numbers, that’s three years of unemployment insurance claims in two months time,” Gamez said during Monday’s media briefing.
People given a deadline to call the TWC by also won’t be penalized for missing the deadline. They’ll still receive benefits if eligible.
And for those with exhausted benefits, Gamez said they’ll start notifying these people this week if they’re eligible for the up to 13-week extension in unemployment benefits.