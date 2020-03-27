Do students in off-campus housing still have to pay rent?

Students are moving out of the dorms at the University of Texas at Austin after the university moved all spring semester classes to online-only. (KXAN photo/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN)) — KXAN has fielded several questions from students having to move out of their off-campus apartments in Austin because of COVID-19.

One tipster, who lives near Skyloft, told us she is still forced to pay rent, despite moving out of her apartment.

“I am now moving home and asking for my lease to be cancelled,” she said. “My apartment is denying this request.”

Another student, who lives in Ion on San Antonio Street, said it’ll cost two-and-a half month’s rent to break a lease.

Despite COVID-19, Jeannie Nelson, Executive Director of the Austin Tenants Council, who’s been fielding a “good number” of calls from both UT and Texas State University students and parents, said rent is still due.

But Austin’s 60-day grace period on rent payments will buy them more time, she said.

The council encourages students to communicate with landlords in writing to try to work out a settlement or payment plan. Or, if simply just vacating the apartment, which would avoid the eviction process and send the debt to collections.

It’s even more complicated if there’s a roommate that can’t pay the rent, however.

“People on joint leases should definitely be planning for worst-case scenarios with their roommates, and maybe putting roommate agreements in writing if they haven’t already done that,” Nelson said. “With the new city orders, at least UT students will now be able to pay rent late, if they’re able to.”

By comparison, as far on-campus housing, UT Austin has already started prorating housing costs for students with spring semester housing contracts since March 21.

A credit, which varies by room type, will be issued to their respective student account. The university is already taking fall semester sign-ups, as normal, too.

UT Austin had about 7,300 students in dorms across campus before COVID-19. The university has about 50,000 students overall, which means the majority of them live off0campus.