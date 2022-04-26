AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of a series of KXAN investigations, Texas state lawmakers are now poised to tackle the state’s paper license plate fraud crisis — an issue the Travis County Constable’s office has called “the number one safety issue” facing law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the House Transportation Committee is slated to take up, among other things, the effectiveness of HB 3927 — a 2021 law meant to curb temporary tag abuse. The issue was included in a list of interim charges announced in March. That law gave the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles the ability to immediately cut off access to its system to car dealers suspected of fraud.

“This issue is going to be a priority for Texas House members to take up,” a spokesperson for House Speaker Dade Phelan told KXAN at the time.

In recent months, the TxDMV has enacted new measures that law enforcement said is helping to bring the mass-producing of paper tags to a “screeching halt.” However, authorities said more needs to be done. In February, the agency’s executive director and general counsel both resigned amid the ongoing tag turmoil.

TxDMV spokesperson Adam Shaivitz previously told KXAN his agency “looks forward to working with the legislature on any interim charges.”

“We are excited to share the progress already made on temporary tag process improvements,” said Shaivitz back in March, “and to have a robust discussion about additional actions the state can take to further prevent criminals from abusing the system.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.