Diocese of Austin makes it easier to find abuse reporting resources online

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Diocese of Austin updated its website Friday to add resources related to reporting abuse. This comes one year after it released a list of clergy credibly accused of abusing children, and amind a KXAN’s investigation into more Catholic clergy being credibly accused of child sex abuse in the ensuing year.

On Friday morning, the Diocese updated/added several tabs to the “Quick Links” section of their website, including a list of sexual abuse allegations and how to report abuse.

What’s highlighted in green below is now on the Diocese website:

“We made some changes in order to make information easier to find,” Diocese of Austin spokesman Christian González told KXAN Friday.