Despite COVID-19, Austin sees highest hotel occupancy in months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s hotel occupancy rate is the highest it has been since the pandemic started affecting all of our lives.

That’s according to new data from hotel analyst company STR.

From May 10-16, Austin’s hotel occupancy rate was 30.4%, the highest since the week between March 8-14, when the rate was 53.1%.

“All 50 states have at least partially reopened, so slow weekly demand growth should continue with more leisure activity around the country,” Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights, said. “The industry will remain largely dependent on the leisure segment as uncertainty remains over when hotels will be ready to accommodate large events and group business.”