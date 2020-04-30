Despite COVID-19, Austin hotel occupancy increases slightly

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New data from hotel analyst company STR shows that Austin’s hotel occupancy rebounded slightly through April 25.

From April 19 to April 25, Austin’s hotel occupancy rate was 23.8%. That’s compared to a pandemic low of 20.6% between April 5 and April 11.

And, the reason may be an increased focus to house people affected by COVID-19.

“Five states — California, Texas, New York, Florida and Georgia — represent 40% of that demand gain from the last two weeks,” Jan Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights said. “The list of hotel demand generators is long, but in general, it is not unreasonable to assume that part of the increased business is coming from essential workers, homeless housing initiatives and government-contracted guests.”

From April 12 to April 25, more than 120,000 hotel rooms have been sold in the Austin market.