Del Valle ISD police department becomes official, passes delayed inspection

It’s official. After months of planning and school board votes, the Del Valle Independent School District has its very own police department.

The district had been waiting on a required final inspection by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, an important step KXAN discovered was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our original investigation revealed the DVISD PD was one of 11 newly formed Texas police departments whose onsite visits were halted by an order from the governor’s office due to coronavirus, according to TCOLE.

The new Manor ISD Police Department was also on the list. We are still waiting for more information from the district on the status of its inspection.

The DVISD PD chief of police can now move forward with hiring its small force of seven officers, who will serve as school resource officers.

Once they’re trained and ready to go, the district will no longer need to contract with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office to provide SRO’s.