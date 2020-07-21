‘Dedicated, kind and dependable’: Longtime Crockett HS custodian dies after getting sick with COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A longtime custodian at Crockett High School’s Early College High School, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died.

Principal Kori Crawford sent a letter to parents and teachers informing them about the loss of Manuel Alvarado, who worked at the Crockett campus in south Austin for 12 years. She is also behind a Go Fund Me page that has raised more than $9,000 for his family.

“During this time, he was a dedicated, kind and dependable hard worker that always had a positive outlook,” wrote Crawford. “He was willing to do whatever he needed to support our community.”

Manuel Alvarado at his house in Cedar Creek (Courtesy: Diana Galindo)

When he wasn’t working hard at the school, Alvarado’s sister said he would spend his free time building a home for himself in Cedar Creek. Literally, Alvarado had been building a house with his bare hands.

KXAN asked the Austin Independent School District when he last worked on campus, and if they believe he contracted the virus at or away from the school. This was the response:

“The district does preliminary contact tracing for all COVID-19 incidents, and all affected employees are notified immediately. We are not aware of where or when Manuel was exposed to or contracted COVID-19. After preliminary contact tracing was conducted, all team members that had potential primary exposure/direct contact were ask to quarantine as an extra precautionary measure.”

In the letter, Crawford said before and after AISD administrators were made aware of the positive diagnosis, protocols were followed, including closing sections of the building to disinfect areas, asking others who may have been in direct contact to quarantine and requiring all staff to continue to be screened for symptoms upon arrival, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“Please know that the health and well-being of our staff is priority, and we will continue to implement and enforce important health measures for everyone’s safety,” wrote Crawford.

Alvarado is the second AISD employee the district has confirmed has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The first was a food service worker from Casis Elementary.

Crockett honored Alvarado during the Town Hall Meetings on July 16, and the school is working with the family to learn how the Crockett community can help.

The AISD counseling staff will be holding an open circle to honor Alvarado’s life, and the district’s school-based mental health partner, Vida Clinic, is offering teletherapy services to the entire Austin ISD community – students, families and staff. These services will allow adults and children to access quality mental health support from home.

To schedule an appointment, visit vidaclinic.org/virtualvida or contact the Vida Clinic Care Team at (512) 518-2209 or by email at vidacare@vidaclinic.org. Additionally, AISD’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available for staff at (800) 962-9480.