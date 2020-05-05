COVID-19 death toll rises to 16 at one Austin long-term care facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of deaths in the largest outbreak in a single local nursing home has grown to 16, including one staff member, according to data released by Austin Public Health on Tuesday.

COVID-19 clusters in long-term care facilities and nursing homes tracked by APH have had a total of 335 cases and 30 deaths. That means more than half of Travis County’s 53 COVID-19 deaths have been related to long-term care facilities.

The facility with 16 deaths has had a total of 95 cases, with 23 staff and 72 residents infected, according to APH’s data. APH will not confirm the names of specific facilities with COVID-19 clusters. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission also will not release facility names. KXAN has independently confirmed 15 facilities with at least one case of COVID-19 among staff or residents. You can find a map of those facilities below.

Nursing homes slammed

COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is most dangerous for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions. In Texas, and across the nation, nursing homes have been slammed by the virus.

Read all of KXAN’s COVID-19 nursing home reporting here.

Statewide, at least 395 people (a 100 person jump in less than a week) in nursing and assisted living facilities have died of the virus, according to HHSC data released Monday.

HHSC has provided the following broad numbers of nursing and assisted living facility cases:

Texas Nursing Homes

236 with at least one case

19.3% of all sites statewide

317 deaths statewide

Texas Assisted Living Facilities

87 with at least one case

4.3% of all sites statewide

78 deaths statewide.

The number of confirmed positive cases has dropped because HHSC revised its reporting to include only confirmed positive cases and not presumptive and suspected cases.