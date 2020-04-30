COVID-19 confirmed in employee at Cedar Park senior facility

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – The Enclave at Cedar Park, a senior facility, has confirmed a “team member” tested positive for COVID-19, according to an April 29 message from the president of the facility’s parent company.

The team member who tested positive is in self isolation, the Williamson County Department of Health has been notified and the facility is following required health protocols, according to an audio message from Bradley Kraus, president and chief operating officer of Spectrum Retirement Communities, a Denver-based company. A worker at Enclave directed KXAN to a corporate phone line with the recorded message attributed to Kraus.

“We do not currently have any confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents living in the community. In an abundance of caution, we are striving to maintain appropriate physical distancing of residents,” the message said. “We are asking that all residents continue to adhere to the ‘Stay at Home’ guidelines. Although restrictions may be lifted in other areas, this does not apply to senior living communities.”

Enclave at Cedar Park is a retirement, assisted living and memory care facility, according to its website. It is the 13th assisted facility or nursing home in the Austin-area to confirm at least one case of the virus among its residents or staff. KXAN has independently verified the positive cases because the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Austin Public Health Department will not release the names of all long-term care facilities that have reported positive cases.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed more than 61,000 people nationwide this year, as of April 30. The virus is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing medical conditions.

HHSC has released the number of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with positive cases, and KXAN has updated that tally regularly here.

Texas Nursing Homes

282 with at least one case

23.1% of all sites statewide

231 deaths statewide

Texas Assisted Living Facilities