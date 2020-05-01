COVID-19 confirmed at Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a long-term care facility for seniors in south Austin, confirmed it had “a few” cases of COVID-19 among its staff, but those staff members have since recovered, according to a spokesperson’s statement Thursday.

“In early April, Onion Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had a few employees that tested positive for COVID-19, and the proper health authorities were notified. These employees have since recovered and returned to work. Onion Creek has had no positive patient cases,” said Brooke Ladner, senior vice president of business development with Regency Integrated Health Services, which operates the facility.

It is not clear from the company’s statement how many staff members contracted the virus.

This latest confirmation of COVID-19 at Onion Creek Nursing marks the 14th Austin-area senior facility to confirm to KXAN at least one case of the virus among its residents or staff. It is also the third Regency facility to confirm a case to KXAN, in addition to West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. One employee of West Oaks died of the virus. Regency operates 58 facilities throughout the state.

KXAN has independently verified the 14 locations with virus cases, acting on tips sent from concerned viewers, because the Health and Human Services Commission will not release names of the facilities. Any facility with a case of the virus is required to report it to the health department.

Nursing homes and senior facilities have become hot spots for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The virus is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing conditions. Over 23% of the state’s 1,220 nursing facilities have reported at least one case of the virus among staff or residents, including 231 deaths. At Texas assisted living facilities, 85 of 2,004 facilities have reported a case, with 59 deaths, according to HHSC.