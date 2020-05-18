COVID-19 cases increasing among construction workers and their families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health and other local partners are trying to stop a “significant increase” in the spread of coronavirus among construction workers and their families.

APH has not released the number of clusters at construction sites citywide, telling us it’s still compiling the data. A cluster is considered three or more cases in a similar location.

The city does say it was actively monitoring clusters or possible clusters at “25 businesses or construction locations” during the first two weeks of May.

“We have business outreach teams to encourage and communicate with employers in the construction industry to encourage testing,” said an Austin Public Health spokesperson. “We are leaning on our partners in the community to keep their workforce healthy especially if they are considered essential businesses or choose to open for business.”

Efforts include local donations of face masks for construction workers. On Monday morning, Austin Mayor Steve Adler led a group of city leaders to distribute 100,000 medical-grade masks to construction workers.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark will have a full report at 6.