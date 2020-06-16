COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fredericksburg nursing home

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) – Gillespie County officials confirmed the county’s seventh, eighth and ninth cases of COVID-19 are related to Windcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and all affected residents are isolated at the facility, according to a June 13 post on the government’s website.

Following an order in May from Gov. Greg Abbott, all Texas nursing home residents and staffers have been tested for the virus. Windcrest Nursing underwent testing on June 7, when two staff members and three residents tested positive. Test results from June 12 indicated four more cases (including the seventh, eighth and ninth) at the facility, according to the county.

“Given the increases in community spread throughout the United States, all individuals are at some risk of exposure to COVID-19,” according to Gillespie County’s online statement. “The Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Gillespie County in identifying any close contacts of the patients, so they can be isolated, monitored for symptoms, and quickly tested, if needed.”

In May 31 reporting to the federal government, Windcrest Nursing indicated it had no confirmed cases among staff or residents and one suspected case of COVID-19 among residents. The facility reported no shortages of staff or equipment at that time, according to federal data that is viewable in the interactive map at the bottom of this story

KXAN contacted Windcrest Nursing’s corporate operator, Senior Care Centers, but we have not received a response.

In Texas and nationwide, nursing homes have become hot spots for COVID-19, which is also called coronavirus and is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing health conditions.

As of Monday, there have been at least 4,770 cases of the virus at 549 facilities with 785 deaths. Nearly 45% of all nursing homes in the state have reported at least one case of the virus among staff or residents.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile is following this story, and we will update this report when more information becomes available.