For AISD, funding from the state is based on enrollment and attendance.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Court records filed in an ongoing lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District reveal the district is behind on evaluating more than 800 students who might need special education services.

The Texas Education Agency confirmed it has an ongoing investigation into the AISD special education department. Austin ISD is offering an interview with Superintendent Matias Segura Thursday afternoon to discuss this matter.

The lawsuit brought on by federal protection and advocacy agency Disability Rights Texas in 2021 alleged an estimated 800 students were waiting for delayed initial evaluations, and another 1,600 were waiting on delayed three-year evaluations.

Disability Rights wrote a letter to Education Commissioner Mike Morath Thursday stating in recent court filings the school district admitted it had 875 overdue initial evaluations in December of this year – and nearly 1,000 overdue re-evaluations for students in November.

The agency asked for the Texas Education Agency to conduct a special investigation of AISD and appoint a conservator or management team over the district’s special education department.

“Austin ISD had years to fix this problem, and TEA’s intervention, as the state educational agency responsible for enforcement of the IDEA, is clearly required so that students with disabilities receive a [free appropriate public education.],” Disability Rights Texas Senior Litigation Attorney Kym Davis Rogers said in her letter to Morath.

This is not the first time Disability Rights Texas requested an investigation into AISD’s special education evaluation backlog. The agency sent a similar letter to the agency in 2021 asking TEA to conduct a special investigation.