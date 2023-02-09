AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motion filed in the 331st District Court of Travis County was granted Thursday morning requiring Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza to record all Grand Jury proceedings related to investigations into use of force by law enforcement, excluding grand jury deliberations and/or voting.

“We believe the extraordinary number of police officer indictments obtained by Mr. Garza since 2021 has been the result of his office carefully selecting what evidence to show to grand juries, and more importantly what evidence to withhold,” said Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin, the attorneys who filed the motion.

The motion specifically cites a current ongoing grand jury investigation in Travis County involving Austin Police Department Officer Alex Gaitan.

In response to the motion being granted, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office issued a press release stating “an information” has been filed charging Gaitan with the offenses of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault with Bodily Injury, and Official Oppression stemming from an alleged assault that occurred in 2021.

The press release explains “an information” as a legal instrument that provides the DA’s office the authority to preliminary charge a defendant prior to presenting the case to a grand jury.

“Our office will continue to hold law enforcement officers who engage in criminal conduct accountable and will do so transparently,” Travis County District Attorney José Garza said in the release.

The motion cites various Texas laws that permit the recording of grand jury proceedings in specific circumstances.

This motion comes less than a week after the case against Austin police officer Nicholas Gebhart was dismissed related to the May 2020 Austin protests. O’Connell and Ervin were also representing Gebhart.

According to the motion, grand jury proceedings are generally secret, however the “veil of grand jury secrecy may be pierced,” when a “particularized need” arises for disclosure, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The specific circumstances cited in the motion: “Counsel have dire concerns regarding improper political motivations at play in district attorney’s presentations regarding use of force by law enforcement.”

The motion states that the prosecution of law enforcement officers has been a pillar of District Attorney Garza’s campaign and provides three exhibits O’Connell and Ervin state support this claim.

The three exhibits listed in the motion consist of an email sent from First Chair District Attorney Trudy Strassburger stating “I am reaching out in the hopes that you may be looking to prosecute police officers , or that you know someone who is!”, the second exhibit contains quotes from Garza’s Law Enforcement Accountability Policy, and lastly, an affidavit from a retired Austin Police Department detective who previously alleged witness tampering during the grand jury proceedings.

“Our intent for this court order was to prevent Mr. Garza from abusing our grand jury system to indict police officers. We wanted access to everything his attorneys said and everything they showed to the grand jury. If the grand jury was misled, we would finally have proof,” O’Connell and Ervin said.