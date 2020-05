A man walks past a “we give up” sign outside Euro Treasures Antiques Friday, May 8, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Scott Evans is closing his art and antique store after 40 years. This year started out well for his business, then COVID-19 hit, along with shelter-in-place orders. With a drastic drop in customers, Evans says it was no longer cost effective to stay open. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN continues to address your concerns with the Texas Workforce Commission and unemployment benefits.

Today, we’ll try to answer if people fired from their jobs are eligible for unemployment.

Through Wednesday, more than 2.4 million Texans applied for unemployment and more than $5.2 billion has been paid out in benefits.