Coronavirus hits Texas day cares, majority of cases among staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Health and Human Services said there are 67 reported positive COVID-19 cases in 60 open child care operations across the state. 

“HHSC has been notified of confirmed COVID-19 cases in 42 caregivers and 25 children,” Danielle Pestrikoff, Assistant Press Officer with HHSC explained. 

KXAN has requested a list of the child care centers that have positive cases, but Hall said they are determining if that information can be released.

Day cares are now open to all children. Up until this week, they were only able to take children of essential workers. 

“As of today, May 21, there are 11,094 child care operations open and able to serve all,” Hall explained. 

In late March, 14% of facilities had reported closures due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m. KXAN Investigator Arezow Doost explains the measures one Austin child care center is taking after a positive case. 

