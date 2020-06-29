Construction workers top list of 14 COVID-19 clusters being investigated at Travis County businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN Investigators reached out to Austin Public Health for any current data they could provide on positive COVID-19 cases at local construction sites, and learned general contractors top the list of clusters for all industries in Travis County outside of nursing homes.

A cluster is defined by APH as any workplace with three or more positive cases of the coronavirus.

The department sent KXAN the following chart of 14 clusters under investigation between June 11 and June 25:

The chart shows five different clusters associated with general contractors, which total more than 25 people.

KXAN received a tip from a wife worried about her husband working at a job site in central Austin, where he told her at least a dozen coworkers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks. A project manager for the construction company confirmed over the phone that there have been positive cases, but did not know how many. He told KXAN to reach out to a VP of the company, who has not yet responded.

The project manager said all employees are required to wear masks on site, but when KXAN went by Monday some of the construction workers were not wearing masks and were less than six feet apart from others.

According to APH data, transportation, hospitals and correctional facilities have two clusters each. All together, the clusters include at least 62 people with COVID-19 cases, and may include people who live in Travis County, but work outside the Austin-Travis County area.

If you are aware of a cluster at a business, please email reportit@kxan or fill out the form below. Your news tips remain anonymous.