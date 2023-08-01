GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Despite the growth, development and continuously increasing airport activity year-over-over in Georgetown, aviation crashes like the one into a home July 23 have declined in recent decades, according aviation crash data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Of the 49 aviation crashes in Georgetown since 1962, nearly 70% occurred prior to 2000, according to NTSB data.

Last Sunday, a single-engine plane crashed into the roof of a duplex in Georgetown located just one mile south of Georgetown Executive Airport runway 18/36.

A small plane crashed through the roof of a vacant house July 23 in Georgetown. Three people were injured in the crash. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The duplex was vacant and the three people on board escaped with minor injuries, according to the National Transportation Safety Board

Carl Norris is a Georgetown resident who moved there with his wife 24 years ago, when he says the population was no more than 15,000. He’s among the local residents concerned about the city’s growth, particularly when it comes to the airport.

Since Norris arrived, Georgetown has been ranked the fastest-growing city in the U.S. on two separate occasions in 2016 and again in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The most recent population estimates place the city’s population at nearly 90,000.

“Georgetown continues to attract new residents for the same reasons many of us moved here — good jobs, safe neighborhoods and unbeatable parks and events,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a 2022 City of Georgetown press release.

Map image of the Georgetown Municipal (Executive) Airport. (Texas Department of Transportation map)

Norris is now one of the primary spokespersons for the Airport Concerned Citizens group, or ACC, that formed in 2013 and currently consists of more than 130 local residents.

He said he knows plane crashes like this are inevitable but the city’s rapid growth and development around the airport’s “dangerous location right in the heart of the city” represent many of the concerns he and the members of ACC have with the continuously increasing operations at the Georgetown Executive Airport.

“We have multiple complaints and concerns, not just complaints but concerns for public safety, and the environmental adverse impacts,” Norris said.

Images from Google Maps where the plane crashed last Sunday provide an illustration of the development Norris referenced around the airport.

October 2016 Google Map images of the same location where the plane crashed on Aug. 24, 2023. Source: Google Maps

Google Maps images of the same location shown above in May 2022. Source: Google Maps

Additionally, KXAN pulled airport operations data from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Georgetown Executive Airport and found a steady increase in the airport’s activity nearly every year since 2007.

Chart of the total number of operations (takeoffs and landings) conducted at the Georgetown Executive Airport for each year since 2007. Source: Federal Aviation Administration (KXAN Interactive/Dalton Huey)

Ultimately, Norris told KXAN the primary goal of ACC is to establish a level of communication and transparency between the community and the city regarding the airport’s activities and future plans.

“Just tell the people what they’re doing and let the people have a choice,” Norris said.

KXAN reached out to the City of Georgetown and asked how the airport was addressing the city’s growth to ensure the community’s safety and whether there were future plans for airport expansion.

“In an effort safely manage traffic at the airport, the City and the FAA constructed the Air Traffic Control Tower at the Airport, which opened in 2007,” according to Matt Sommerfeld, Georgetown Executive Airport general manager.

In terms of expansion, Sommerfeld said “the Airport Masterplan, last updated in 2018, is a roadmap for the development of the Georgetown Executive Airport. It’s available here on our website and involved a public input process.”

According to Sommerfeld, there are no further plans to expand beyond the boundaries outlined the Masterplan.

Aviation crash data: How does Georgetown compare?

According to NTSB, there have been nearly 12,000 aviation crashes in Texas since 1962. Passengers weren’t hurt in more than half of these crashes.

Breakdown of the severity of injuries passengers have suffered during aviation accidents in Texas since 1962. Source: National Transportation Safety Board (KXAN Interactive/Dalton Huey)

The plane crash on July 23 marked the 49th aviation accident in Georgetown since 1962, according to the NTSB.

The Georgetown Municipal Airport is one of 24 reliever airports in Texas “designated by the Secretary of Transportation to relieve congestion at a commercial service airport and to provide more general aviation access to the overall community,” according to the FAA.

Similar to statewide data, passengers in nearly half of these 49 crashes managed to avoid injury. Ten accidents resulted in the death of 19 passengers and 26 others suffered minor or serious injuries.

KXAN compared the city of Georgetown to other similarly-sized reliever airport cities across Texas and found the number of crashes across the majority of reliever airport cities since 1962 to be relatively close to each other, according to the NTSB.

Denton, Texas (Denton Municipal Airport): 65 aviation crashes Georgetown, Texas (Georgetown Municipal Airport): 49 aviation crashes Grand Prairie, Texas (Grand Prairie Municipal Airport): 48 aviation crashes La Porte, Texas (La Porte Municipal Airport): 44 aviation crashes Galveston, Texas (Galveston Municipal/Scholes Field): 43 aviation crashes

According to FAA data, the Denton Municipal Airpirt has conducted nearly one million more aviation operations than the Georgetown Municipal Airport since 2007. Grand Prairie total operations — takeoffs and landings — in this same time frame were nearly the same as Georgetown’s, while La Porte and Galveston had significantly less than the other reliever airports on this list.