Company cited by OSHA after grease trap death at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An airport contractor is looking at $301,188 in fines following an employee’s death at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in April.

It’s the latest update following the death of Lonnie Deary, who suffocated trying to clean an underground grease trap at the airport’s East Loading Dock.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration found that Liquid Environmental Solutions lacked proper procedures, training and equipment for accessing the permit-required confined space underground.

KXAN investigators found that Liquid Environmental Solutions was not trained to handle the hazardous conditions that awaited Deary under the ground.

Reports from the night of the incident say Deary went underground but was overcome by toxic gases and became unconscious. The military veteran died in the hospital the next day

Hydrogen sulfide and low levels of oxygen were detected in the underground grease trap area.

OSHA inspection documents say Liquid Environmental Solutions did not implement effective measures to prevent confined space entry, exposing employees to a hazardous atmosphere inside the space.

Federal investigators also cited the company for “not providing training for all employees to recognize the hazards associated with entering Permit Required Confined Spaces.”

Other citations were related to not having adequate safety equipment for the job or warning signs at the worksite.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark is reaching out to the city of Austin and Liquid Environmental Solutions for comment. We’ll have a full report at 6.