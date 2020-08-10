Community panel scrutinizing APD training videos needs more time to recommend changes

A screenshot from an APD training video, taken from a recording of the panel reviewing the Police Academy training materials.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A community panel scrutinizing the Austin Police Department’s training videos has been given more time to review the content and recommend changes.

Originally, they were supposed to present their findings to city council ahead of budget deliberations and decisions regarding police funding.

In June, several panelists came before the city’s Public Safety Committee asking for more time to review the dozens of training videos they had left to watch. At the time, they called the content “outdated” and “concerning.”

“It was very clear that the academy and the training materials are problematic, and that they needed some serious revision and review before we wanted more cadets to go through the system,” council member and chair of the Public Safety Committee Jimmy Flannigan told KXAN. “The council is already prepared to say that it’s not going to be ready in time for new training materials for a November class.”

He said they want the panel to have as much time as they need to get their questions answered about the training materials.

“But there isn’t a hard deadline because it is far more important to get it right,” he said.

According to a spokesperson for APD, the video review process will conclude on Nov. 9. The panel is scheduled to meet 22 times in total.

KXAN investigators obtained copies of the panel’s May and June meetings through an open records request under the Texas Public Information Act, to see what kind of videos past cadets have watched and to hear what changes the panelists have suggested so far.

KXAN Investigator Avery Travis will have a first look at these training videos tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.