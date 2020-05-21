Citing pandemic, St. Edward’s University laying off 95 employees by May 31

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, KXAN has learned St. Edward’s University laid off 95 employees this month.

In the letter dated May 14, the university informed the TWC the layoffs would be effective May 31, and are expected to be permanent.

When KXAN first reported the staff cuts due to financial troubles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the university would not disclose the exact number of employees who were being laid off. In a statement, the university said 10% of employees had lost their jobs, but would not provide the total number of people who worked at the private university.

We now know the small, Catholic campus in south Austin employed about 950 people.

“The University is not being closed; however, the layoffs are expected to be permanent,” Melissa Esqueda of St. Edward’s University’s HR department writes to TWC in the notice.

On Wednesday, the University of Texas also announced that considering furloughs and permanent layoffs to deal with ‘uncertainty’ during the pandemic.

We’ve reached out to the university for comment and will update this story when we hear back.