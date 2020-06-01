Child treated for mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 at Dell Children’s Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been treated at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin and there are several other suspected cases, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The illness, linked to COVID-19, is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

No other information was provided regarding the cases due to patient privacy.

Dell Children’s Medical Center says infection prevention team members “are working closely with the CDC and local public health authorities to detect, protect, and respond in accordance with current recommendations and guidelines.”

Last week, KXAN’s Arezow Doost reported the Texas Department of State Health Services was notified of a few cases of the mysterious illness around the state.

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth reported treating several patients with similar symptoms to MIS-C. The ages of those children ranged from 6 to 14.

Parents or caregivers who have concerns about their child’s health, including concerns about MIS-C or COVID-19 should call a pediatrician or other healthcare provider immediately.

The video above is Arezow Doost’s investigative report that aired on KXAN News on Monday, May 25.