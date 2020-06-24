Child care center in southwest Austin reports 10 COVID-19 cases, including 1 child

Circle C Child Development Center has been closed since a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Picture Courtesy/Circle C Child Development Center Facebook)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circle C Child Development Center in southwest Austin said nine employees and one child have tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, and our child care center has not gone unaffected,” said a message online.

The school has been closed since a staff member tested positive for the virus on June 15.

The executive director, Michelle Moran, explained to KXAN investigator Arezow Doost that the staff member was brought back during the pandemic to help with disinfecting the school and broke protocol by working in area’s with kids around.

Parents have been told that if their classroom was directly affected, they were contacted.

“Social distancing, increased frequency and duration of cleaning and sanitation activities, personal hand washing, wearing masks, and health monitoring remain the foundation of our strategy to reduce the spread of this virus,” said the message online.

The center is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, June 30. Camp Kaleidoscope has also been canceled for the rest of the summer.



According to a letter to parents, staff training regarding enhanced safety protocols will be provided before reopening.

The center takes children as young as 2 months through the age of 5, according to the website.

