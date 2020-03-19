Charter school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Meridian School is notifying parents that a part-time music teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher plays an instrument in the band and teaches private lessons to a small group of students after school.

“The tutor was onsite after-school Wednesday and Thursday of last week,” says an email to parents. “His movements were limited to the Middle School building [Mays] at the south end near the band hall. He first began feeling ill Friday.”

The school is closed until April 3 due to coronavirus concerns. KXAN News started asking questions after tips from parents asking for more information.

“Families of students who had direct contact with the after-school, part-time musical instrument teacher, were telephoned and spoken with,” explains Karalei Nunn with Meridian. “The Williamson County Health Department contacted a school principal yesterday and stated that they would follow-up with those whom he had been with during his time on campus.”

Nunn also says that after speaking with parents of the students who had contact with the teacher none have indicated that their child is sick, “We have not received any updates, positive or negative since that time.”

Meridian is a public, tuition-free charter school funded through state and federal dollars, according to the school’s website. It’s located on I-35 and serves students living in Williamson County. Approximately 865 students are enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade and 800 in sixth through 12th grade.

“In these unprecedented times, we must all take care of ourselves and our children, and do what we can to protect our extended families and neighbors,” says the email to parents. “Please wash your hands frequently — and well — practice courtesy and kindness from a distance, and know that our thoughts are with those who are ill and those who become ill.”

Parents have been told that the school is working on a plan to support staff working either alone in their classrooms or in very small groups practicing social distancing, or from home.