Central Texas woman searches for mom’s belongings after losing her to COVID-19: ‘my best friend’

Lauren Mayes looks through photo albums left behind by her mother. (KXAN Photo/video provided by Lauren Mayes)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Michelle Lee Carter kept hundreds of memories in scrapbooks for her daughters.

“Every moment from like the nineties in my childhood is documented. And I’m so thankful for that,” Lauren Mayes said. “I mean, my mom was my best friend.”

Tears welled up in her eyes as she talked about how difficult the last 10 months have been — trying to hang on to these memories.

Carter lost her week-long battle with coronavirus on April 7. When she died in the ICU at a Round Rock hospital, Mayes said her family was shocked. They were told Carter was one of the first COVID-19 patients there.

Mayes, who is from Round Rock, emphasized her family was thankful for the efforts of the health care workers at Baylor Scott & White. When they didn’t immediately receive their mother’s phone, wallet, keys and other personal items they weren’t too surprised. Between the chaos of the rising number of hospitalizations and the grief of losing their mom, material things just weren’t top of mind.

“Honestly, I spent like six months just not able to take action on anything and having people help with the funeral home arrangements and things like that… because the shock doesn’t wear off,” she said. “It’s still with me — it will always be with me.”

As time went on, Mayes found herself trying to process her grief in different ways: COVID-19 support groups or planning a funeral service for her mom to hold once the majority of people are vaccinated. She also started looking for pieces of her mother’s memory to hang on to.

“I’m a ‘fix-it’ type of person,” she said. “I know a lot of aspects of what happened can’t be fixed, but I feel like these are physical things, and maybe there’s a chance I can, if I try.”

Mayes started off by calling hospital security and was eventually direct to the Patient Relations division. She said an investigation was opened, but eventually was told the items were placed in a car to be transported to the funeral home with Carter’s body. She even provided KXAN investigators with documentation showing a log of personal items from the day Carter was admitted to the hospital, which a note indicated they were to “remain with patient.”

However, Mayes said the funeral home showed no documentation of ever receiving the items — leaving her to worry, “Were the items lost in transit?”

KXAN Investigators requested details on Carter’s case, as well as the policies and procedures on lost-and-found items throughout the pandemic from several local hospital systems. Avery Travis will have a closer look tonight at 10 p.m. on KXAN News.