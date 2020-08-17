Cedar Park officers who responded to hostage situation had more than standard mental health training

One person was critically injured after a shooting Thursday morning in Cedar Park. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police officers who answered the call Sunday night had mental health training that goes above and beyond what is required by the state.

Officers found themselves responding to the scene involving a man police say shot three officers and held family members hostage for 18 hours.

Cedar Park police said the young man in his mid 20s has had previous reports of mental health issues, and that they’ve been to the home before for prior incidents.

Former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix, who left the department in January, told KXAN he is proud of the officers who brought the situation to a peaceful resolution. He said over the last several years the city made a big commitment to mental health and de-escalation training for its police officers.

Every officer is required to have their mental health officer certification, which is an additional 80-hour course that goes beyond the minimum education required during the basic police training academy.

Mannix told KXAN in addition to requiring all officers to become certified mental health officers, the department also provides a mandatory program KXAN highlighted in 2017.

The department was the first in central Texas to put its officers through the Police Executive Research Forum’s Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program to help with de-escalation tactics during a crisis call. It’s geared toward handling people who are suffering from mental health problems or substance abuse.

“We try to teach ways to think through situations before they get to the scene,” said Tom Wilson with the Police Executive Research Forum. “How do you communicate and talk to [a suspect], engage them and start a conversation while keeping officers safe at the same time?”

When innocent people are involved, the ICAT training also teaches officers ways to defuse the situation.

