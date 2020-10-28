Casis Elementary principal will return to campus after being placed on administrative leave, Austin ISD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The principal of Casis Elementary School, who was placed on administrative leave Friday, will be returning to campus Thursday.

The AISD Communications Department sent the following email message to parents Wednesday afternoon:

The purpose of this email is to notify you that your principal, Mr. Sam Tinnon, will return to Casis Elementary, effective Thursday, October 29, 2020. Thank you so much for your patience as we work through our process during this past week.

The Texas Education Agency said it recently received two complaints regarding Samuel Tinnon, which were sent to the agency on Oct. 14 and Oct. 19.

Parents and teachers came to Tinnon’s defense on Facebook, calling him a kind, caring and committed campus leader. He was a 2020 finalist for ‘AISD principal of the year‘ and has been the principal of Casis since July of 2013, according to AISD.

Rebecca Phillips, from the associate superintendent’s office, served as campus principal in the interim.

An administrative chat between parents and Phillips is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. The campus is asking parents to submit questions through a Google doc, and said Phillips will try to answer as many as possible.

AISD previously told KXAN it could not comment on the administrative personnel matter.