Cap Metro driver staying home to protect their own health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The KXAN Investigates team continues to get dozens of tips from viewers questioning how employers are handling COVID-19.

A Capital Metro bus driver reached out and said they do not feel safe driving routes right now. The driver, who wanted to remain anonymous, decided to take sick time starting Tuesday instead of driving a bus and interacting with the public.

“I did not feel like drivers were being protected or cared for,” they said.

The driver said if a bus leaves the “yard” at 7 a.m. and doesn’t return until 8 p.m., it is not wiped down or sterilized during its service. According to the employees, drivers have been given no instructions for wiping out, cleaning or sanitizing buses during their shift and were not given any tools to do so.

Capital Metro Chief Operating Officer Dottie Watkins said separate cleaning crews are handling the daily cleaning of buses once a route is complete, which is on par with other transit agencies.

“Logistically, it’s really just not feasible to do that level of cleaning while the vehicle is out in service,” said Watkins.

Member of the Capital Metro cleaning crew disinfects bus during COVID-19 pandemic (Courtesy: Capital Metro)

On Tuesday morning, Capital Metro officials announced changes to protect its drivers, including a new way for customers to board buses. They are now required to enter and exit through the back door of the bus to keep distance from drivers, with the exception of customers in wheelchairs.

When it comes to cleaning, Capital Metro says at the end of every shift, once a bus or train is done for the day, a deep clean happens. Capital Metro sent pictures of that process which includes using hospital grade disinfectant on anything a rider can touch — handrails, armrests and door handles.



The driver who reached out to KXAN said they were bringing their own Clorox wipes on the bus and wiping things down continuously. Capital Metro says it is providing gloves and hand sanitizer.

Watkins said there has been no talk of suspending bus service altogether because it’s vital for people to be able to get to work, the doctor and the grocery store.

Capital Metro bracing for impact

Because fewer people are leaving their homes and practicing social distancing, there’s been a huge hit to ridership. According to Watkins, it’s down 40% across the board on Capital Metro buses and Capital MetroRail commuter trains.

Metrorail service is down about 50%

Bus service is down between 30-50%, depending on the route

Cap Metro is also rolling out modified routes. Watkins said it’s working with all employees on a case-by-case basis to have as little impact as possible on their paychecks.

According to the Austin Business Journal, Capital Metro is expecting financial trouble ahead with the dip in ridership revenue, as well as a broader decline in the local sales tax revenue that supports the transit agency.

“This is going to be a significant hit for Cap Metro … We expect this to be a multi-month event,” President and CEO Randy Clarke said. “It is a shame that we’ve had a 17-month-straight ridership increase and I think we all will need to brace for that streak coming to an end.”