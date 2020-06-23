COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Can a medical condition exempt you from wearing a face mask? Doctors weigh in

Investigations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wearing a face mask at businesses and restaurants is now mandatory in numerous Texas counties, but some people say they can’t because of health concerns. 

“I have a medical condition that can be triggered by prolonged wearing of mask,” said a viewer to KXAN investigators explaining that he’s worried about oxygen depletion. 

Another viewer wrote in, “I have allergy-induced asthma. Wearing a mask makes this much worse.”

Doctors explain that there are various conditions that can prevent people from wearing masks. They say if you can’t wear a mask then consider a face shield.

“There are a few people who are not capable of wearing a mask, but the overwhelming majority of people can wear a mask,” explained Dr. Charles Lerner who is part of the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 task force. “Severe respiratory failure would be one of them. People who may have had some facial injuries.”

Dr. Lerner, who specializes in infectious disease, said people with health concerns that prevent them from wearing masks usually can’t even leave the home.

“Most of those who can’t wear a mask, if they’re in public and they get infected, they are in the highest risk group for death,” said Dr. Lerner. “The data are solid when people are masked the infection rate is decreased. “

On KXAN News at 6 p.m. why you may need proof that you have a medical condition to not wear a mask and how that can be a problem. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Investigations

More Investigations
reportit

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss