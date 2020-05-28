Burnet County’s first coronavirus death linked to Bertram nursing home

BERTRAM, Texas (KXAN) – Burnet County has recorded its first coronavirus death.

The 57-year-old woman, who was a resident in a Bertram nursing home, died May 26 and tested positive posthumously, according to a statement made by Burnet County Judge James Oakley.

According to Oakley’s Facebook post, the woman’s case was linked to a currently quarantined worker at the same nursing home. Oakley said the entire facility was tested Wednesday, and all the results were negative.

It is not clear which nursing facility is connected to the death. Oakley said the case was traced back to the “Bertram Nursing Home,” however there is no facility with that exact name in state records.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission website, there is only one nursing home in Bertram, and it is called Bertram Nursing and Rehabilitation. KXAN contacted that location, and its parent company Daybreak Venture, for confirmation but have not heard back.

Burnet County has had at least 32 confirmed cases of the virus.

Texas has had over 58,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, also called COVID-19. There have been more than 1.7 million cases nationwide, with over 100,000 deaths, as of Thursday.

Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit by the disease, with nearly 3,600 cases confirmed in Texas. Nearly 29% of the state’s nursing facilities have reported at least one case.

State and local health officials have refused to disclose the names of specific nursing homes with cases, citing health privacy laws. However, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it expects to release a database disclosing all the locations by the end of May.

Bertram is located about 10 miles west of Burnet and its population is roughly 1,400.