Brookdale Spicewood Springs assisted living worker positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A worker in the assisted living portion of Brookdale Spicewood Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company email and statement released Thursday.

The “associate” last worked at the facility on March 23, and the company was notified of the positive test result Wednesday, according to an email obtained by KXAN. The facility is located at 4401 Spicewood Springs in Northwest Austin.

This is the second Brookdale location in the Austin area that has confirmed a worker tested positive for COVID-19. On March 27, KXAN reported associate at Brookdale Senior Living in West Lake Hills had contracted the virus.

“We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Spicewood Springs of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support,” said Brookdale spokesperson Heather Hunter in a statement. “We will continue to follow the guidance of the Austin Health Department throughout this situation.”

KXAN obtained a company email sent to resident and their families from a concerned viewer that received it. Brookdale said it’s following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for testing individuals that may have come into contact with the employee, according to the email.

Brookdale said it would be taking the following additional precautions:

Implementing our emergency response teams

Implementing additional sanitization and disinfection practices

Continuing to diligently monitor our residents and associates for signs and symptoms

Increasing communication to our residents and their responsible parties (including updating the community Facebook page for the residents’ families so they know the status of our community)

Re-educating community leaders and staff on infectious disease prevention

KXAN has confirmed five separate senior and assisted living facilities in Austin have had residents or employees test positive for COVID-19. The virus, which has caused a global pandemic, is most dangerous for the elderly and people with existing medical conditions.

In addition to the two Brookdale locations, there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases at Gracy Woods Nursing Center 1, Westminster Senior Living Community and West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation. KXAN learned of most of the positive tests through tips received by email.