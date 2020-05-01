Brookdale Gaines Ranch senior facility reports recovered case of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Brookdale Gaines Ranch, an assisted and independent living facility for seniors in southwest Austin, confirmed Friday a community member tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, according to a company spokesperson.

It is not clear if the infected person was a resident or worker, but Brookdale spokesperson Heather Hunter said the company was “very happy” about the recovery.

The Gaines Ranch location’s positive case is the 15th Austin-area nursing or assisted living facility that KXAN has independently confirmed. It is the fifth Brookdale location in the area to affirm a case. Brookdale operates over 740 senior facilities in 45 states, according to its website.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to report positive cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

HHSC has said it is barred by law from releasing such records because it would disclose health privacy information; however, open record and First Amendment experts have argued that interpretation is incorrect, and the state can provide nursing home locations.

KXAN has learned of the local nursing home cases through emails from concerned viewers. COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has infected over 1 million people and killed more than 64,000 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, nursing homes have been slammed by COVID-19, which is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing medical conditions. A quarter of the state’s nursing homes – 282 total – have reported at least one case of the virus, with 231 deaths related to those facilities, according to HHSC data updated on April 29.