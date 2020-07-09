Birthing centers struggle to find protective supplies during pandemic

At Beautiful Beginning Birth, staff said lack of PPE is concerning. They’re running low on masks and gloves. (Picture Courtesy: Emma Morrison)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – At Beautiful Beginning Birth, it’s been busy the last few months.

Emma Morrison said they’ve seen a surge in women turning to home births during this pandemic.

As Morrison treats more women she said it’s been tough to find masks, face shields and gloves.

“When I can find sterile gloves, the cost is five times as much as it was,” said Morrison “N95 respirators are recommended while delivering babies, but we do not have access to them.”

She now spends hours every day searching online for personal protective equipment (PPE). She said even trying to figure out where to apply for help has been tough because the information isn’t readily available for birthing centers.

“We are licensed midwives. We are licensed in the state of Texas,” said Morrison.

“It is scary to walk into work each day, faced with clients that don’t want to wear masks, not having adequate PPE, and feeling as though I’m risking my health to provide care to expectant women,” she said.

