Austin tech company confirms 12 COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TyRex Group, an Austin tech manufacturing company, confirmed 12 COVID-19 cases to KXAN Thursday.

We initially reached out to TyRex after an anonymous tipster inquired about the positive cases.

John Bosch, Jr., a partner with TyRex, said the company is developing a three-pronged approach to address their crisis at the facility on Technology Boulevard. Because of the virus, TyRex has had to close two of their eight business entities.

That plan would include non-contact temperature testing and contact tracing.

“Together they may make a defense that will keep our family members healthy and safe from COVID-19 while our TyRex businesses return or stay open, working and back to experiencing economic prosperity,” Bosch Jr. said.