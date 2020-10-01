Austin teachers union ‘encouraged’ by AISD offering concerned teachers more flexibility to return

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of putting pressure on Austin school district leaders to slow the return of in-person teaching and teachers threatening to not show up to campuses Monday, on Thursday the union leader representing Austin teachers said for the first time he feels “encouraged” by a conversation with the superintendent.

Education Austin president Ken Zarifis had an emergency meeting with the new Austin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde Thursday morning to discuss concerns with the reopening plan. The group has tried to slow down the process of teachers returning to schools who don’t feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been concerned teachers will be forced to return or lose their jobs.

Prior to the meeting, Zarifis indicated there were about 850 teachers who were pledging to not show up for in-person teaching Monday. He said now those plans are on hold.

“We feel encouraged that the district is hearing us, and that we’re moving in a very positive direction,” said Zarifis. “We applaud her efforts to stay engaged with us to listen and to move forward in a way that we feel that would be productive for everybody, particularly for our students.”

As of Thursday morning, Elizalde said the district has granted about 600 accommodations for AISD teachers requesting to continue teaching virtually. Another 200 requests are still pending, mostly due to the district waiting on medical documentation. The district has a total of about 5,500 teachers.

Elizalde said in addition to the accommodations, campus principals have been given flexibility to work with teachers and not force them to return if they’re not comfortable.

“It’s not about forcing anyone to come back,” said Elizalde. “It’s about us working together so that we can again meet the needs of our students, and any time anyone is backed into a corner it doesn’t bring out the best in any of those individuals—so we’re working very hard to stay away from that.”

Elizalde asks teachers who are planning to not show up Monday to notify their campus principals of their plan, so they can work with them and better prepare. She said there is a plan in place to fill any gaps with central office staff, many who were former teachers, and substitute teachers.

If a teacher who has requested an accommodation doesn’t get one, and they don’t show up to school Monday, Elizalde said those will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“I have to recognize we’re in a pandemic, and there is nothing normal about anything we’re going through,” said Elizalde. “So I’m not going to stick to ‘well it’s insubordination, and this is what we’re going to do.’ No one is trying to do that right now. Everyone’s trying to keep themselves safe. They’re trying to do their jobs as best they can.”

Education Austin is holding a public Zoom call event at 4 p.m. Thursday to give teachers, students and the community a chance to weigh in on the reopening plan. Zarifis said it’s a response to the district not providing the public a chance to comment at the board meeting Monday night. They will record and share the call with district leaders.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.