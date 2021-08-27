‘I think I almost cried.’ Above-average rent increases pricing renters out of Austin

Linda Lee calls her south Austin apartment complex her “safe space,” especially as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to someone her age. She was shocked to learn her rent will increase nearly 35% next year. (KXAN Photo/Avery Travis)

AUSTIN (Texas) — For the last five years, Linda Lee’s apartment has been her sanctuary. Green, potted plants fill the corners and adorn each table. Spaces on the wall are covered in her art pieces.

“I had a lot of time on my hands,” she said, explaining how she turned to art and journaling during quarantine.

Lee said her favorite part about the south Austin apartment, however, is its proximity to her family. For the first time since retiring, Lee lives just a few minutes down the road from her daughter, and she can’t imagine being any farther away.

That’s why she said she nearly cried when her apartment complex offered her a lease renewal for next year with a nearly 35% increase in price.

“It was up over $400 — just like that,” she said, snapping her fingers. “My income is not going up 400 dollars a month!”

At almost 70 years old, Lee said she considered searching for a part-time job in order to stay put.

“We’ve all looked at other apartment costs, and they are all like this. It’s not like, ‘Oh gee, there’s a cheaper place around the corner,'” she said.

KXAN Investigators have received several tips over the last month, detailing rent hikes of 30% and 40%. One viewer said their apartment downtown was asking for $1,200 more a month — a nearly 47% increase from last year.

Experts with the Texas Real Estate Center at the University of Texas said those instances were far above their estimate of a 9% average rent increase in Austin over the last year.

“What is unique is the circumstances that have led to those rent increases,” said executive director Mark Roberts. “Not only just the pandemic, but also the freeze.”

He explained the pandemic slowed down construction of new rental units, along with the permitting process since those city employees were working virtually. Then, February’s winter storm further impacted the supply chain for new apartments and buildings.

“Simply because homes were damaged, and they needed to get repairs, so plumbing parts and labor — all those things were very scarce,” he said.

For instance, their data shows only 700 new units became available in the last year. Meanwhile, the center tracked 16,000 renters coming to Austin in need of a place to rent, compared to the previous average of 12,000 new renters a year.

“In the midst of a pandemic, when we’re not able to build as many units or the construction progress has slowed down because of supply chain issues, you have that same pool of people looking to rent an apartment with a more scarce stock of apartments,” he said.

Roberts thinks hope is on the horizon, however. They project 26,000 to 30,000 new apartments will be developed over the next 12 to18 months.

“You’re going to see that those increases in rent start to taper a little bit,” he said, noting that increasing supply is the best fix for the affordability crisis.

Rent control

For now, renters are feeling the pinch and many are asking whether these hefty hikes are legal.

“What if they do something similar next year? Then, I don’t know what I’ll do,” Lee said.

In fact, Texas law prohibits rent control or any caps on rent increases, and economists generally agree.

“Be careful about what you ask for. On the face of it, rent control can seem like a good deal, but it’s a good deal in the short run,” Roberts explained.

He calls it a vicious cycle over time, that begins when landlords don’t have enough income to keep up with the costs of building maintenance and improvements. Then, property values may plummet. When cities cannot collect a certain amount of property taxes, they may opt to increase income taxes — decreasing affordability for these same renters.

“That process takes a long time, but that’s generally what you see,” he said. “But, fortunately, the competitive advantage that Texas has over a lot of these other cities is that we do have an abundant amount of land, and we do have good infrastructure. We do have good jobs growth.”

KXAN investigators Avery Travis will have more on these rent increases, and what resources are available to renters, coming up on KXAN News at 6 p.m.