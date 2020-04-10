Austin Regional Clinic physicians, management ‘taking a reduction in compensation’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Regional Clinic, which recently opened up five drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in the Austin area, confirmed to KXAN Friday that every physician and every level of management is taking a pay cut because of the current economic climate.

An anonymous tipster initially reached out to KXAN inquiring about furloughs at the clinic.

In a statement, ARC said, “Every physician and every level of management will help carry the burden of this economic challenge by taking a reduction in compensation in order to minimize the impact on our support staff.”

The clinic had no further comment when asked about the extent of the pay cut and how many employees it affects.