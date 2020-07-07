Austin Public Health: Uncounted COVID-19 patients in hospitals could trigger more restrictions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s top doctor said there have been more COVID-19 patients in local hospitals than originally reported, and the difference could bring our area into Stage 5, triggering more restrictions on businesses and other activity.

Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Mark Escott told elected officials Tuesday that some people who were already admitted to the hospital tested positive for COVID-19, and these numbers were not reflected in APH’s staging dashboard.

Our investigative team has highlighted the challenges local health officials have had in getting consistent data from hospitals.

The largest hospitals in our area have declined to provide KXAN with admission and occupied bed and ICU bed numbers, at the hospital level.

As of Monday evening, the 7-day moving average for hospitalizations was just above 64. But, Escott said the unreported numbers could put our area into Stage 5 of the city’s risk chart, which is defined by a 7-day average of 70-123 admissions.

“The data we have in hand now suggests that we are over 70 admissions on that 7-day moving average,” Escott told the Travis County Commissioner’s Court.

He added that APH is still working to determine if the numbers are accurate, and the department expects to update the unreported cases by Tuesday evening.

If our area moves into Stage 5, local leaders may consider more restrictions.

On Sunday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said one option, considered to be a last resort at this time, would be a 35-day shutdown in the city.

The 35-day shutdown would mean operating on a limited economy — similar to phase one of the city’s response to the pandemic during March and April. However, the authority to implement a shut down would require Gov. Abbott’s approval.