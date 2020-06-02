Austin Public Health investigates COVID-19 cluster at child care center

AUSTIN (KXAN) – During a City of Austin work session, council members were updated on COVID-19 and child care operations.

“As of Friday, Austin Public Health (APH) was investigating one cluster associated with child care services,” explained a spokesperson with the city. APH defined a cluster as three or more positive cases of COVID-19 at a single location.

APH said it is unable to confirm the child care site that has a cluster.

The spokesperson said that they’ve worked with childcare providers to share guidance with families including requiring face coverings, screening for fever, and testing when staff shows new or worsening symptoms of possible COVID-19.

The Texas Health and Human Services latest numbers show there are 79 reported positive COVID-19 cases in 70 open child care operations. A spokesperson said 53 are among caregivers and 26 cases of children.

KXAN has requested a list of the child care centers that have positive cases, and is waiting for the Texas Health and Human Services to determine if that information can be released.