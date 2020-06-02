Austin Police, FBI asking for tips and videos of violence, illegal activity during protests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and the FBI are asking the community for any videos or digital evidence of violence from protests over the weekend, to aid in their investigations.

Particularly, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said they are looking for video showing incidents were protesters were injured by law enforcement response.

He referenced one incident where a man was hit in the head by a less lethal round and critically injured. He said they have some video from the downtown HALO camera system.

“We are trying to piece together video, body worn camera video, any video we have, to piece together what happened in this incident,” he said. “I know a lot of people were recording, please bring that to us so we can include that in our review of these incidents.”

The FBI has also asked for any evidence of people “inciting” violence.

They released a statement that read in part, “We are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.“

They asked people to submit tips, photos and videos “depicting violent encounters” online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

In Dallas, police launched a program for witnesses to submit videos of any illegal activity committed during the protests through their iWatch app, but hours later they reported the app had crashed. Social media users claimed people had flooded the app with unrelated content — arguing the app could endanger or frighten protesters and calling it a “snitch” app.

KXAN reached out to Austin Police to ask whether they are also using this type of witness video to investigate other instances of looting or burglary, but they have yet to respond.

Austin Justice Coalition Executive Director Chas Moore said their group was calling for peaceful protests, but they did see other people using this moment of “black suffering” to go out and loot or steal. While he disagrees, he still thinks turning people over to law enforcement hurts the cause.

“I would highly suggest people do not turn any stuff like that into police. I think, even if you disagree with how people are protesting, it’s never safe to give away people’s identity or turn people in to the police, in this tense time we are in,” he said.

He said the exception would be if people are committing violence and hurting people.

“Unless it’s that egregious and is happening to another person — if you see something, don’t say something. Keep in mind that things can be replaced and people can’t,” Moore said.