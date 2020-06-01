Austin Police Chief: force used against protesters ‘within policy’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of spent beanbag rounds could be found around the Austin Police Department building Monday, a reminder of the weekend protests and the often-tense clash between protesters and law enforcement.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told KXAN that a young man is in critical condition after being shot in the head by police with one of these rounds on Sunday night.

Taylor Herbots was at the protest and was nearby when the 20-year-old was shot.

“He just got hit, he went limp, and he fell to the ground,” said Herbots. “Some people ran up to go see, he was not responsive.”

Manley says a second protester was also seriously injured by another, less-than-lethal round.

“This was two very young people who we believe are from our community – but regardless – that are right now fighting for their life and seriously injured,” said an emotional Chief Manley on Monday. “That is not what we set out to do as a police department.”

Chief Manley also said he’s already in the process of reviewing these crowd control tactics with his administrative team. These include beanbag rounds, but also tear gas and rubber bullets.

But he also said this weekend’s force was within policy.

Our investigative team has been looking into APD’s policies for use of less-than-lethal force.

The department’s policy manual says before an officer discharges one of these projectiles, they must consider the following:

The subject’s capability to pose an imminent threat to the safety of officers or

others. Whether the subject is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by

flight. The credibility of the subject’s threat as evaluated by the officers present, and

the subject’s physical capacity/capability to carry out the threat. The availability of other force options and their possible effectiveness. Distance and angle to target. Type of munitions employed. Type and thickness of subject’s clothing. The subject’s actions dictate the need for an immediate response and the use

of control devices appears appropriate.

The manual also says that deployment is appropriate when someone is “engaged in riotous behavior or is throwing rocks, bottles or other dangerous projectiles at people and/or officers, creating a risk for injury.”

San Antonio’s policy says that physical force should only be used on an “active resistant.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to 19 protest-related incidents on Saturday. On Sunday, it responded to ten incidents involving nine patients. Six were transported to the hospital.